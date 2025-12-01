Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of CEVA (CEVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of CEVA (NasdaqGS:CEVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CEVA is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.29% from its latest reported closing price of $21.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CEVA is 179MM, an increase of 66.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.08%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 26,911K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 2,210K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 18.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 16.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 693K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 41.88% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 667K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

