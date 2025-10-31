Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Camping World Holdings (CWH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.59% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings is $21.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 69.59% from its latest reported closing price of $12.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings is 6,957MM, an increase of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.09%, an increase of 36.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 76,341K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,135K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing an increase of 55.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 71.13% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,221K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 29.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,216K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 7.89% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,063K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing an increase of 42.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 46.06% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,990K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

