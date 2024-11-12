News & Insights

Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Cadence Design Systems (WBAG:CDNS) with Buy Recommendation

November 12, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

November 11, 2024

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems (WBAG:CDNS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.43%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 274,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:CDNS / Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,595K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,881K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,606K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 53.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,985K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,886K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 60.24% over the last quarter.

