Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Cadence Design Systems (LSE:0HS2) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems (LSE:0HS2) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.46% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is 323.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 227.97 GBX to a high of 373.93 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.46% from its latest reported closing price of 298.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 4,543MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HS2 is 0.43%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 274,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,595K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,881K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,606K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 53.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,985K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,886K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 60.24% over the last quarter.

