Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems (NasdaqGS:CDNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is $322.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $372.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $297.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 4,334MM, a decrease of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.43%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 274,307K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,595K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,881K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 88.99% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,606K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 53.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,985K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,886K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 60.24% over the last quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.