Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Boise Cascade (BCC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boise Cascade is $146.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of $134.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boise Cascade is 7,663MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.22%, an increase of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 45,294K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,720K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 82.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,553K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 23.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,248K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,239K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 26.56% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,229K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

