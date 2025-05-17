Loop Capital Downgrades Wayfair (BMV:W)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Wayfair (BMV:W) from Hold to Sell.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,727K shares representing 16.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,506K shares , representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 33.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,660K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,908K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,463K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 87.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 498.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,195K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 3.34% over the last quarter.

