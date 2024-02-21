Loop Capital Downgrades W.W. Grainger (GWW)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.68% Downside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger is 835.27. The forecasts range from a low of 747.40 to a high of $976.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.68% from its latest reported closing price of 935.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W.W. Grainger is 17,347MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.47.

W.W. Grainger Declares $1.86 Dividend

On January 31, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share ($7.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 12, 2024 will receive the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.86 per share.

At the current share price of $935.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1877 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 39,228K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,400K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,092K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,071K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 63.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 9.63% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,019K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 9.57% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.