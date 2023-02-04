Loop Capital Downgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)

On February 3, 2023, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $16.02. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $22.10.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is $748MM, a decrease of 25.48%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13, an increase of 88.81%.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,918,254 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997,987 shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 34.20% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 1,664,843 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362,290 shares, representing a decrease of 41.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 55.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,652,214 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708,229 shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 33.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,178,569 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408,945 shares, representing a decrease of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 42.23% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 1,033,607 shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712,921 shares, representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 117 owner(s) or 17.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UPST is 0.0658%, a decrease of 47.9409%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.81% to 33,513K shares.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

