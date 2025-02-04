Loop Capital Downgrades Union Pacific (SNSE:UNP)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Union Pacific (SNSE:UNP) from Hold to Sell.

There are 3,741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.38%, an increase of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 564,089K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,296K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,955K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,659K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,814K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,631K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,864K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,285K shares , representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 77.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,327K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,596K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.01% over the last quarter.

