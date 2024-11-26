Loop Capital Downgrades Summit Materials (LSE:0LAI)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Summit Materials (LSE:0LAI) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials is 53.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.02 GBX to a high of 62.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of 50.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials is 2,511MM, a decrease of 33.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LAI is 0.31%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 167,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,049K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,209K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,833K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 46.60% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,640K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 83.06% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,289K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 53.48% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,022K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 15.09% over the last quarter.

