Loop Capital Downgrades Norfolk Southern (WBAG:NSCO)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Norfolk Southern (WBAG:NSCO) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSCO is 0.27%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 202,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,863K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSCO by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,818K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSCO by 1,118.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,690K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,155K shares , representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSCO by 39.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,157K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSCO by 9.06% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,974K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.