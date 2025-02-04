Loop Capital Downgrades Norfolk Southern (LSE:0K8M)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Norfolk Southern (LSE:0K8M) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is 280.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 177.20 GBX to a high of 325.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of 253.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is 13,825MM, an increase of 14.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K8M is 0.27%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 202,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,863K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,818K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 1,118.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,690K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,155K shares , representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 39.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,157K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 9.06% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,974K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

