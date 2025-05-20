Loop Capital Downgrades MongoDB (LSE:0KKZ)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for MongoDB (LSE:0KKZ) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,373 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KKZ is 0.30%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 82,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,763K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 91.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 15.90% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,629K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,508K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,500K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KKZ by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.