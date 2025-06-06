Loop Capital Downgrades McDonald's (SNSE:MCDCL)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for McDonald's (SNSE:MCDCL) from Buy to Hold.

There are 4,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald's. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCDCL is 0.52%, an increase of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 605,739K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,539K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,755K shares , representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCDCL by 21.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,576K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCDCL by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,913K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,399K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCDCL by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,552K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,074K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCDCL by 40.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,853K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,053K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCDCL by 70.55% over the last quarter.

