Loop Capital Downgrades Manhattan Associates (BMV:MANH)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Manhattan Associates (BMV:MANH) from Buy to Hold.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,510K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 26.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,984K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,917K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 30.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 25.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,861K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 91.43% over the last quarter.

