Loop Capital Downgrades Dollar Tree (WBAG:DLTR)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Dollar Tree (WBAG:DLTR) from Buy to Hold.

There are 1,526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.24%, an increase of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 242,980K shares.

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,784K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,249K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,786K shares , representing a decrease of 59.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 50.58% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,290K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,322K shares , representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 13.30% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 6,904K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,427K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 23.27% over the last quarter.

