Loonie weakens along with oil prices, ahead of BoC rate decision

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed factory sales dropping for the third straight month, with the decline for the loonie coming one day before a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.
