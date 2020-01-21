US Markets

Loonie weakens along with oil prices, ahead of BoC rate decision

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed factory sales dropping for the third straight month, with the decline for the loonie coming one day before a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular