Loonie trades sideways as investors await clues on rate outlook

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday, extending this week's sideways trading pattern as investors awaited economic data over the coming weeks that could shape expectations for the Bank of Canada interest rate outlook.
