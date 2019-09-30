Loonie trades near flat as Trudeau eyes more deficit spending

The Canadian dollar kept pace with its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as the party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised billions of dollars of new spending in a campaign platform ahead of next month's federal vote.
