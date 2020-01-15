US Markets

Loonie trades near flat as investors assess trade pact

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Wednesday as domestic data showed a drop in home sales and investors assessed the merit of a trade deal between the United States and China, which is due for signing later in the day.

