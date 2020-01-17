Loonie trades near flat as BoC rate decision looms next week

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, extending its recent holding pattern as the greenback broadly rose and investors awaited an interest rate decision next week from the Bank of Canada.
