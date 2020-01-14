Loonie sticks to sideways pattern, awaiting global catalyst

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, extending its sideways pattern since last week as investors looked to corporate earnings and the contents of a U.S.-China trade deal to provide fresh impetus.
