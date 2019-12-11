US Markets

Loonie sticks to narrow range ahead of Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, trading in a narrow range as domestic data showed a drop in industrial capacity utilization and an interest rate decision loomed by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

