Loonie sticks to narrow range ahead of Fed rate decision

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, trading in a narrow range as domestic data showed a drop in industrial capacity utilization and an interest rate decision loomed by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.