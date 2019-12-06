Loonie slides as jobs decline shows cracks in economy's resilience

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, unwinding much of this week's gains after data showing a slump in domestic jobs suggested the economy was not as resilient as the Bank of Canada had hoped.
