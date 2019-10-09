US Markets

Loonie sits tight as investors seek clues on rate outlook

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, extending this week's holding pattern, as markets awaited a clearer signal from central banks on the outlook for interest rates.


