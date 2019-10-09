Loonie sits tight as investors seek clues on rate outlook

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, extending this week's holding pattern, as markets awaited a clearer signal from central banks on the outlook for interest rates.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.