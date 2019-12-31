US Markets

Loonie rises to 14-month high, yearly gain tops G10 currencies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar rose to a 14-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as year-end funding pressures that might have boosted the greenback didn't occur, pushing the loonie's annual rally to more than 5%, the biggest of any G10 currency.

