Loonie rises to 14-month high, yearly gain tops G10 currencies

The Canadian dollar rose to a 14-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as year-end funding pressures that might have boosted the greenback didn't occur, pushing the loonie's annual rally to more than 5%, the biggest of any G10 currency.
