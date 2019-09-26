Loonie rises to 10-day high as payroll earnings accelerate

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high against the greenback on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic on trade talks between the United States and China and after domestic data showed a pick up in employee earnings.
