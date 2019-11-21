Loonie rises after Poloz comments that monetary conditions appropriate

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Thursday, coming off six-week lows against its U.S. counterpart after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he believed current monetary conditions were appropriate.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.