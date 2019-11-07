Loonie rebounds from 8-day low as trade deal hopes rise

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from an earlier eight-day low as domestic jobs data loomed and Beijing signaled a trade deal with the United States was close to being sealed.
