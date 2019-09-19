US Markets

Loonie rebounds from 2-week low as greenback broadly dips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from a two-week low the day before, as the greenback broadly declined and investors turned their attention to domestic retail sales data on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular