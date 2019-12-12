US Markets

Loonie rally stalls as focus shifts to Bank of Canada's Poloz

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, paring some of the previous day's gains as investors awaited a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz that could help offer clues on the outlook for interest rates.

