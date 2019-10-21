Loonie rallies to 3-month high as Canadians vote in general election

The Canadian dollar climbed to a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors became more optimistic on global trade and millions of Canadians cast their ballots in the country's 43rd general election.
