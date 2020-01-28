Loonie rallies as Wall Street turns calmer on China virus threat

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday as investors became less fearful of the economic fallout from China's spreading coronavirus, with the loonie recovering from a near seven-week low it hit earlier in the day.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.