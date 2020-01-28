US Markets

Loonie rallies as Wall Street turns calmer on China virus threat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday as investors became less fearful of the economic fallout from China's spreading coronavirus, with the loonie recovering from a near seven-week low it hit earlier in the day.

