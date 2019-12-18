Loonie rallies as higher inflation weighs on rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, adding to this week's gains after bets that the Bank of Canada would cut interest rates over the coming months were tempered by data showing a pick-up in underlying inflation.
