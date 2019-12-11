US Markets

Loonie rallies as Fed low rate commitment boosts growth outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar rallied against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled no intention to raise interest rates over the next year, bolstering the outlook for the global economy.

