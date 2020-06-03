Loonie pulls back from 3-month high ahead of BoC rate decision

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback

* Loonie touches a near 3-month high intraday at 1.3476

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.5%

* Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, with the loonie pulling back from its highest in nearly three months.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by doubts that an early meeting of OPEC and its allies to extend existing output cuts will take place. U.S. crude prices were down 0.5% at $36.64 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada will hold interest rates at a record low of 0.25% until at least the end of next year as the economy reels from the coronavirus crisis, according to nearly every economist polled by Reuters.

The interest rate decision, which is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), will be the first with Tiff Macklem as governor of the central bank. He begins his seven-year term today.

Canadian labor productivity rose 3.4% in the first quarter, the largest quarterly increase recorded, as hours worked fell faster than business output, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3526 to the greenback, or 73.93 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since March 9 at 1.3476.

The loonie has rallied since hitting a four-year low in March as investors grew more optimistic about a global economic recovery. World shares reached three-month highs on Wednesday as a closely watched survey of service sector activity in China recovered to pre-epidemic levels in May.

Canadian government bond yields rose across much of a steeper yield curve, with the 10-year yield up 1.7 basis points at 0.559%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.