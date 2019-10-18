US Markets

Loonie posts 11-week high as investors weigh election uncertainty

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar climbed to its strongest in more than two months against a broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Friday but gains for the currency were tempered by an uncertain outlook for Canada's federal election on Monday.


