Loonie posts 1-week high as Trump impeachment risk hurts greenback

The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in more than one week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as rising support among Democratic lawmakers to pursue impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump weighed on the greenback.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.