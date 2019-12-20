Loonie pares weekly gain as soft data lifts rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving up much of this week's gains after domestic data showing a surprise decline in retail sales revived bets for a Bank of Canada interest rate cut next year.
