Loonie on track to advance for week of Trudeau election win

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to this week's gain after investors took in stride the federal election win of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.