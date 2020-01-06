Loonie nudges higher as oil rallies on Middle East tensions

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as Middle East tensions boosted oil prices and the greenback broadly fell, but the loonie traded in a narrow range, stopping short of a 14-month high it posted last week.
