Loonie notches 4-week high as Bank of Canada cools rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Thursday to its highest in nearly a month against the greenback as data showed Canada's trade deficit narrowed and a Bank of Canada official expressed confidence in the economic outlook.
