Loonie notches 11-week high as 'risk-on' boosts commodity currencies

The Canadian dollar climbed to its strongest in more than two months against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors welcomed an eleventh-hour Brexit deal and domestic data showed a stronger-than-expected gain for factory sales in August.
