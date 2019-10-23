Loonie nears 3-month high as investors eye further rate divergence

The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback on Wednesday, approaching a three-month high it notched the previous day, as investors expected further divergence in the interest rate policies of the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.
