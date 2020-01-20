Loonie idles ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision this week

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as domestic data showed home prices moving higher in December and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.