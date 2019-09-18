Loonie holds steady as market shrugs off inflation dip

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as data showing a slight slowdown in domestic inflation failed to move the needle on Bank of Canada interest rate expectations.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.