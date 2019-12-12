US Markets

Loonie holds near December high after U.S.-China trade deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday but held onto most of the previous day's gains as investors cheered news of a U.S.-China trade deal and after the Bank of Canada was untroubled by November's jobs decline.

