Loonie holds near December high after U.S.-China trade deal

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday but held onto most of the previous day's gains as investors cheered news of a U.S.-China trade deal and after the Bank of Canada was untroubled by November's jobs decline.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.