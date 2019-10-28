Loonie holds near 3-month high ahead of interest rate decisions

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, holding near an earlier three-month high as investors grew optimistic on a U.S.-China trade deal and ahead of an interest rate decision this week from the Bank of Canada.
