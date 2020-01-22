Loonie hits near 4-week low as BoC rate cut bets jump

The Canadian dollar weakened to a near four-week low against the greenback on Wednesday after dovish comments by the Bank of Canada in a policy announcement prompted investors to raise bets on interest rate cuts in the coming months.
